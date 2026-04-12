Martin Valjent News: Returns from suspension
Valjent is an option again after serving his suspension.
Valjent is fit and an option for play again after a game out, not injured, but instead suspended. Until the ban, he has yet to miss a start all season, almost leaving him a for sure addition to the starting XI in his return match and moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Valjent See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Valjent See More