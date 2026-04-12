Martin Valjent headshot

Martin Valjent News: Returns from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Valjent is an option again after serving his suspension.

Valjent is fit and an option for play again after a game out, not injured, but instead suspended. Until the ban, he has yet to miss a start all season, almost leaving him a for sure addition to the starting XI in his return match and moving forward.

Martin Valjent
Mallorca
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