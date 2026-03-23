Martin Valjent headshot

Martin Valjent News: Standout defender in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Valjent generated two tackles (two won), 10 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Elche.

Valjent led the Mallorca defensive effort Saturday with 10 clearances as they fell in a narrow 2-1 defeat at Elche. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the stalwart Mallorca center back has averaged 7.4 clearances per appearance. Valjent has played the full 90 minutes in each of Mallorca's 29 La Liga fixures.

Martin Valjent
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Valjent See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Valjent See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
242 days ago
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 12, 2020