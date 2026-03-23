Martin Valjent News: Standout defender in loss

Valjent generated two tackles (two won), 10 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Elche.

Valjent led the Mallorca defensive effort Saturday with 10 clearances as they fell in a narrow 2-1 defeat at Elche. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the stalwart Mallorca center back has averaged 7.4 clearances per appearance. Valjent has played the full 90 minutes in each of Mallorca's 29 La Liga fixures.