Martin Valjent News: Suspended one game
Valjent will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.
Valjent picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. The center-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line for Mallorca this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with David Lopez expected to take his spot in defense for that game.
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