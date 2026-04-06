Martin Valjent News: Suspended one game

Valjent will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Valjent picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. The center-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line for Mallorca this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with David Lopez expected to take his spot in defense for that game.