Martin Vitik Injury: Absent for Inter fixture

Vitik (ankle) hasn't been selected for Saturday's game against Inter.

Vitik hasn't managed to recover from a sprain and will miss his third contest in a row. He has been a linchpin for a pair of non-consecutive stretches in his first Serie A campaign, appearing in 29 games (21 starts), helping secure six clean sheets and totaling 51 tackles, 26 interceptions and 132 clearances. Jhon Lucumi, Eivind Helland and Torbjorn will be the options in the middle of the defense in this one, as Nicolo Casale (calf) is out as well.