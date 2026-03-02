Martin Vitik Injury: Exits early in Pisa game

Vitik had three clearances and left Monday's match versus Pisa at the 21st minute due to a possible head injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Vitik was smacked in the face by a powerful shot early in the game and bowed out a few minutes earlier. He was able to sub off under his own power. He'll go through the protocol in the coming days ahead of Sunday's home game against Verona. Nicolo Casale or Torbjorn Heggem (conditioning) would replace him if needed.