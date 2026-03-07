Martin Vitik Injury: Good to go for Verona fixture

Vitik (head) has been named in Bologna's squad list to face Verona on Sunday.

Vitik has been cleared to play after a blow to the head in the previous game and will duel to start with Nicolo Casale. He has gotten the nod in five consecutive tilts, posting multiple clearances in each of them, piling up 27 and adding seven tackles (five won) and three blocks, with two clean sheets through that stretch.