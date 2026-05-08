Martin Vitik Injury: Sustains ankle injury

Vitik will miss time after suffering a left ankle sprain in training, Bologna announced.

Vitik will undergo further tests in the next few days to assess the severity of the issue and determine whether he'll be able to return before the end of the season. He has started once and has been an unused sub three times in the last five rounds. Eivind Helland or Torbjorn Heggem will join Jhon Lucumi in the back while he and Nicolo Casale (calf) are on the mend.