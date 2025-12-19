Vitik practiced regularly on the eve of the game and was an option after skipping four tilts because of a thigh injury. He'll be the top defensive deputy behind the starters until Nicolo Casale (thigh) gets healthy. He'll have good chances of making the XI versus Sassuolo on December 28 since Torbjorn Heggem is suspended, although Lorenzo De Silvestri and Charalampos Lykogiannis also filled in centrally as of late. He has featured in nine matches (four starts) so far, contributing to two clean sheets and posting 15 tackles (10 won), 32 clearances and nine interceptions.