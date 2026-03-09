Martin Vitik News: Logs seven clearances in Verona tilt

Vitik (head) had one interception, one block and seven clearances in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Verona.

Vitik got the nod and put up decent numbers, but his side allowed two goals after a relegation struggler. He has consistently had the upper hand over Nicolo Casale while Torbjorn Heggem (thigh/conditioning) is on the mend. He has recorded at least one clearance in 12 consecutive displays, amassing 56, contributing to three clean sheets and notching 16 tackles (eight won), five interceptions and seven blocks through that stretch.