Martin Vitik News: Standout defending in win

Vitik had three tackles (two won) and eight clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Sassuolo.

Vitik led the Bologna clean sheet effort Sunday with eight clearances as they earned a narrow 1-0 victory over Sassuolo. The towering central defender returned to the Bologna starting XI and played the full 90 minutes after receiving rest in Bologna's midweek Europa League tilt. Vitik has been name to the starting XI in each of Bologna's last five Serie A tilts.