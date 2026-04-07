Martin Vitik News: Suspended for UEL game

Vitik won't be an option for Thursday's first leg versus Aston Villa due to yellow-card accumulation.

Vitik has been a staple in the last few months, starting in 10 of the last 11 games, but he'll have to sit this one out. Torbjorn Heggem or Nicolo Casale will team up with Jhon Lucumi in the back. Vitik has posted multiple tackles, amassing 15 (10 won), and at least five clearances in the last five matches, totaling 27, with one clean sheet.