Martin Wasinski News: Loaned to Almere City

Wasinski has joined Dutch second division side Almere City on loan for the current season, with an option to make the move permanent, the club announced.

Wasinski spent last season on loan at RFC Liege in Belgium's second division, making 32 appearances and scoring once during the club's promotion playoff run while also adding eight assists. Wasinski is expected to gain regular playing time in the Netherlands as he continues his development away from Schalke, with his contract running through June 30, 2028.