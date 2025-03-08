Martin Zubimendi Injury: Fit despite not training with team

Zubimendi (illness) did not train with the team Friday or Saturday but is still an option for Sunday's match against Sevilla, according to manager Imanol Alguacil, per Oscar Badallo of Marca. "Martin is on the list of the summoned for tomorrow [Sunday]."

Zubimendi looks to have recovered from his illness after missing their match midweek, as he has been called up for the match against Sevilla. He is a regular starter when fit and will look to see that spot, although that decision is up in the air after he didn't train Friday.