Martin Zubimendi Injury: Late call for Thursday

Zubimendi is questionable for Thursday's match against Manchester United due to injury, according to manager Imanol Alguacil, per Oscar Badallo of Marca. "Martin? We are going to wait until tomorrow, for the lineup, for the warm-up, we will have to exhaust with several players until the end to see if they are able to face the game."

Zubimendi looks to be a late call for Thursday, with the midfielder suffering some type of injury in their last outing after leaving at halftime. He will be a game time decision, likely facing a fitness test ahead of the contest. He is a regular starter, so this could be a significant loss, with Benat Turrientes as a possible replacement.