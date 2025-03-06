Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Martin Zubimendi headshot

Martin Zubimendi Injury: Misses out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Zubimendi (illness) is out for Thursday's match against Manchester United.

Zubimendi has not made the call for Thursday, with the midfielder suffering from an illness. Luckily for the midfielder, this shouldn't keep him out long, likely questionable for Sunday's match against Sevilla. He is a regular starter, so they will hope he is fit soon, with Benat Turrientes as his replacement Thursday.

Martin Zubimendi
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now