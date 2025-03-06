Martin Zubimendi Injury: Misses out with illness
Zubimendi (illness) is out for Thursday's match against Manchester United.
Zubimendi has not made the call for Thursday, with the midfielder suffering from an illness. Luckily for the midfielder, this shouldn't keep him out long, likely questionable for Sunday's match against Sevilla. He is a regular starter, so they will hope he is fit soon, with Benat Turrientes as his replacement Thursday.
