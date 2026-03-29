Martin Zubimendi Injury: Suffering from knee discomfort

Zubimendi has withdrawn from Spain national team duty due to knee discomfort, according to the RFEF.

Zubimendi is back in London with Arsenal after some knee discomfort arose after time in the Spain national team camp. Luckily for the midfielder, it appears that he is only not risking his health, likely to be fit again after a bit of time with his club. He has been an integral part of the midfield this year and is likely just preserving him as they push for league and UCL titles.