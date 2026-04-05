Martin Zubimendi News: 11 minutes from bench
Zubimendi appeared for 11 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Southampton.
Zubimendi returned to play Saturday after he was forced to drop out of the Spanish national team due to injury, only appearing for 11 minutes off the bench in the loss. The good news is he is fit again as they head into UCL play against Sporting on Tuesday, likely to start alongside Declan Rice (undisclosed ) and Martin Odegaard in the midfield.
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