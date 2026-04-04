Martin Zubimendi News: Bench option Saturday
Zubimendi (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton.
Zubimendi is back in the squad for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton but starts on the bench after returning from international duty with knee discomfort. The midfielder could see limited minutes, with the staff likely to manage his workload cautiously given his importance in controlling possession and anchoring the midfield.
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