Martin Zubimendi headshot

Martin Zubimendi News: Keeps clean sheet Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Zubimendi had one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Sporting CP.

Zubimendi kept a clean sheet Wednesday, his second across two legs versus Sporting. He made two clearances, intercepted one pass and won one tackle across his full 90 minutes of action. He was also effective on the attack as he put one shot on target -- Arsenal's only one in the second leg -- and created two chances in his full 90 minutes of action.

Martin Zubimendi
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Zubimendi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Zubimendi See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
SOC
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago