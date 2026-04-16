Martin Zubimendi News: Keeps clean sheet Wednesday
Zubimendi had one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Sporting CP.
Zubimendi kept a clean sheet Wednesday, his second across two legs versus Sporting. He made two clearances, intercepted one pass and won one tackle across his full 90 minutes of action. He was also effective on the attack as he put one shot on target -- Arsenal's only one in the second leg -- and created two chances in his full 90 minutes of action.
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