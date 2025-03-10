Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Martin Zubimendi headshot

Martin Zubimendi News: Plays half an hour Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Zubimendi was expected to be back for Sunday's clash against Sevilla after recovering from illness in recent days. He played almost half an hour, confirming that he is fully fit moving forward.

Zubimendi has fully recovered from his illness and is available moving forward. Although he didn't start on Sunday, he is expected to regain a starting spot in upcoming games, as he has been a regular starter this season.

Martin Zubimendi
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now