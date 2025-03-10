Martin Zubimendi News: Plays half an hour Sunday
Zubimendi was expected to be back for Sunday's clash against Sevilla after recovering from illness in recent days. He played almost half an hour, confirming that he is fully fit moving forward.
Zubimendi has fully recovered from his illness and is available moving forward. Although he didn't start on Sunday, he is expected to regain a starting spot in upcoming games, as he has been a regular starter this season.
