Martin Zubimendi News: Scores opener in 2-2 draw

Zubimendi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Zubimendi scored his first goal since the opening day of the season, and this goal was his first shot on target in the last nine matches. He also created a chance in back-to-back games for the first time since December while only winning one of his three tackles.