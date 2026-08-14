Martin Zubimendi News: Set for possible Shield return

Zubimendi is set for a possible return to action in Sunday's Community Shield, dependent on his response to training, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "They will be available; they trained with us today, they will train tomorrow, and if they are in the condition that we expect them to be, they will be involved"

Zubimendi's potential involvement comes after he made 38 Premier League appearances last season, scoring five goals with an assist across 3,001 minutes, and won the World Cup with Spain, featuring 21 minutes in the final against Argentina. Zubimendi is expected to build up his workload ahead of the Community Shield.