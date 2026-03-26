Martin Zubimendi News: Steady presence in midfield

Zubimendi has started in six of Arsenal's seven matches across all competitions since the beginning of March.

The Spain international has been a regular in midfield for the Gunners alongside Declan Rice, but his fantasy contributions have been scarce since he's yet to record a goal or an assist in that span. Since Zubimendi has a more defensive-minded role in midfield, he's not expected to carry a ton of fantasy upside even if he continues to be a starter in midfield until the end of the season.