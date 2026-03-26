Martin Zubimendi headshot

Martin Zubimendi News: Steady presence in midfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Zubimendi has started in six of Arsenal's seven matches across all competitions since the beginning of March.

The Spain international has been a regular in midfield for the Gunners alongside Declan Rice, but his fantasy contributions have been scarce since he's yet to record a goal or an assist in that span. Since Zubimendi has a more defensive-minded role in midfield, he's not expected to carry a ton of fantasy upside even if he continues to be a starter in midfield until the end of the season.

Martin Zubimendi
Arsenal
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