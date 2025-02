Ducksch was forced off with an injury during the first half of Tuesday's DFB Pokal clash with Arminia Bielefeld.

Ducksch made it just 30 minutes before he had to be helped off the pitch with what appeared to be a muscular issue. Justin Njinmah came on to replace him and would be in for a larger role if the injury proves to be a major issue in the coming Bundesliga matches.