Marvin Ducksch Injury: Picks up calf injury
Ducksch suffered a calf injury in the first training of pre-season, according to the club.
Ducksch picked up a muscular calf injury at the very beginning of pre-season with Bremen and will likely be sidelined for several weeks to recover. This is a big blow for the club, as they need their goal scorer in top form heading into the 2025/26 season, especially after he contributed to 16 goals last season. He is also expected to be an undisputed starter for the fourth consecutive year with the green and whites.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now