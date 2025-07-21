Marvin Ducksch Injury: Picks up calf injury

Ducksch suffered a calf injury in the first training of pre-season, according to the club.

Ducksch picked up a muscular calf injury at the very beginning of pre-season with Bremen and will likely be sidelined for several weeks to recover. This is a big blow for the club, as they need their goal scorer in top form heading into the 2025/26 season, especially after he contributed to 16 goals last season. He is also expected to be an undisputed starter for the fourth consecutive year with the green and whites.