Marvin Friedrich Injury: Option again
Friedrich (strain) is an option for Saturday's match against Koln, according to manager Eugen Polanski.
Friedrich went down with a muscle injury this week but was able to make a quick return, as the defender is already an option just a few days later. However, it is unknown how much he will play, potentially limited due to caution. He has only started in one of his five appearances this season, so a bench spot is likely.
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