Marvin Friedrich headshot

Marvin Friedrich Injury: Option again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Friedrich (strain) is an option for Saturday's match against Koln, according to manager Eugen Polanski.

Friedrich went down with a muscle injury this week but was able to make a quick return, as the defender is already an option just a few days later. However, it is unknown how much he will play, potentially limited due to caution. He has only started in one of his five appearances this season, so a bench spot is likely.

Marvin Friedrich
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Friedrich See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Friedrich See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Hertha Berlin vs. Union Berlin Single Game Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Hertha Berlin vs. Union Berlin Single Game Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 21, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayern Munich at Union Berlin
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayern Munich at Union Berlin
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
May 16, 2020