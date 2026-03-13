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Marvin Friedrich Injury: Out with muscle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Friedrich was not in the squad for Friday's match against St. Pauli due to a muscle issue.

The absence was not a major one for Gladbach as Friedrich has started just one match all season and hasn't made an appearance since the end of January. The defender will hope to be an option next week at Koln.

Marvin Friedrich
Mönchengladbach
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