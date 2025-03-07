Marvin Injury: Late call for Betis

Marvin (undisclosed) will be a late call for Sunday's clash against Betis, coach Diego Martinez said in the press conference. "We will try, he will arrive just in time, but it may be possible."

Marvin could be available for selection after missing the last three matches due to an injury and is expected to be a late call for Sunday's clash against Betis. However, even if fully fit, he is unlikely to start immediately and will compete with Viti Rozada for the right-back position.