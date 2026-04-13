Marvin Pieringer News: Assists opener in 3-1 win

Pieringer assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Union Berlin.

Pieringer assisted Mathias Honsak for the opening goal as his team won 3-1 against Union Berlin. This was his first assist of the season, but he has scored four goals, including two in the last three games. The assist came from his only chance created of the match and he had only created more than one chance once in total this season.