Marvin Pieringer headshot

Marvin Pieringer News: Converts PK at Wolfsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Pieringer scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg.

Pieringer converted a PK in the 16th minute to give Heidenheim the road win at Wolfsburg with his seventh goal in the campaign. The forward also co-led his side in chances created during the match. That was his third start in a row and 19th in 24 appearances.

Marvin Pieringer
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
