Marvin Pieringer News: Converts PK at Wolfsburg
Pieringer scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg.
Pieringer converted a PK in the 16th minute to give Heidenheim the road win at Wolfsburg with his seventh goal in the campaign. The forward also co-led his side in chances created during the match. That was his third start in a row and 19th in 24 appearances.
