Marvin Pieringer News: Converts PK at Wolfsburg

Pieringer converted a PK in the 16th minute to give Heidenheim the road win at Wolfsburg with his seventh goal in the campaign. The forward also co-led his side in chances created during the match. That was his third start in a row and 19th in 24 appearances.