Marvin Pieringer News: Returns to Paderborn

Pieringer has completed a permanent move to Paderborn from Heidenheim, the club announced.

Pieringer returns to Paderborn with significant Bundesliga experience after recording 14 goals and nine assists across 89 league appearances for Heidenheim. The 26-year-old scored four goals with one assist in 27 Bundesliga appearances last season before adding one goal across two 2. Bundesliga appearances this campaign. Pieringer previously enjoyed a productive spell with Paderborn, producing 10 goals and eight assists across 23 league appearances in 2022-23, and his familiarity with the club should help him compete for an immediate role in attack.