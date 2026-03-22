Marvin Pieringer News: Scores twice as second-half sub

Pieringer scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Pieringer scored twice to help Heidenheim to a 3-3 draw against Leverkusen. He came on as a sub with 26 minutes remaining and put both of his shots in the back of the net. His first goal came from the penalty spot to bring the game back to 2-2, and then he scored again in the 85th minute to bring it back to 3-3. The forward has now scored four goals for the season, with his last before these two coming in early January.