Marvin Schulz headshot

Marvin Schulz News: Goes unused

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Schulz (strain) went unused off the bench in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Frankfurt.

Schulz is back with the team after a decent spell on the sidelines, earning a spot on the bench after a strain kept him out since Dec. 14. However, he did go unused, not seeing a single minute of play in his return. He has only started in three of his eight appearances this season and will likely remain in a rotational role moving forward.

Marvin Schulz
Holstein Kiel
