Marvin Schwabe headshot

Marvin Schwabe News: Allows two against Augsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Schwabe had two saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-0 defeat to FC Augsburg.

Schwabe would have a rough night in net after allowing two goals in the loss, only making the same amount of saves. This is now four straight outings without a clean sheet, still with only three all season. Facing Dortmund next on Saturday, the goalie is unlikely to earn another clean sheet then.

Marvin Schwabe
1. FC Köln
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Schwabe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Schwabe See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023