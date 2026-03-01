Marvin Schwabe News: Allows two against Augsburg
Schwabe had two saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-0 defeat to FC Augsburg.
Schwabe would have a rough night in net after allowing two goals in the loss, only making the same amount of saves. This is now four straight outings without a clean sheet, still with only three all season. Facing Dortmund next on Saturday, the goalie is unlikely to earn another clean sheet then.
