Marvin Schwabe News: Battered by Bayern
Schwabe allowed five goals while making two saves during Saturday's 5-1 loss to Bayern.
Schwabe allowed three goals in the first half and two in the second as Koln dropped all three points Saturday. Schwabe ends the year starting all 34 league matches while allowing 63 goals, the fourth most in the league, keeping just three clean sheets and making 94 saves.
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