Marvin Schwabe News: Beaten twice by Union Berlin

Schwabe had one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Union Berlin. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Schwabe saw a positive result slip away after conceding a pair of goals in the closing stages of the game. It was his 12th consecutive league match without a clean sheet, and the lone save extended a poor run of form as he failed to stop multiple shots for the third time in the last four clashes. His next challenge will be at home versus a recently improving Heidenheim attack.