Schwabe's clean sheet was broken late by Maximilian Eggestein's header off a corner in the 84th minute. Aside from that set piece, he enjoyed a largely controlled evening behind a backline that kept Freiburg at arm's length as the goalie needed to make only one save in the game. Schwabe has conceded only one goal in the first two league matches while recording one clean sheet, confirming the strong pre-season form of the newly promoted Bundesliga side. The goalie will aim for another shutout against Wolfsburg after the international break.