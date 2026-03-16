Marvin Schwabe News: Concedes once Saturday

Schwabe made no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Hamburger SV.

Schwabe only faced one shot on target throughout Saturday's match, but he conceded a goal to Fabio Vieira in the first half. He's now conceded at least once in six consecutive matches, though this ended a five-match streak where he conceded multiple goals. He faces another favorable matchup Saturday versus Monchengladbach, a side which has scored 30 goals through 26 matches this season.