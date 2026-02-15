Marvin Schwabe News: Concedes three

Marvin Schwabe headshot

February 15, 2026

Schwabe made one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss against VfB Stuttgart.

Schwabe recorded three clearances and has now conceded thrice in two of the last six games. He has also accumulated 14 saves and eight clearances across the last five games. Next, he takes on Hoffenheim, who have netted 12 times in the last five games and are currently in third place.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Schwabe
