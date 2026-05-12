Marvin Schwabe News: Concedes three
Schwabe recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus FC Heidenheim.
Schwabe recorded a clearance and completed 60 passes. Over the last four games, he has accumulated eight saves and three clearances. He will face champions Bayern Munich in the final game of the campaign next weekend.
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