Marvin Schwabe News: Concedes twice in defeat
Schwabe had one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Bayer Leverkusen.
Schwabe played the full 90 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Leverkusen, getting a hand to Patrik Schick's first-half penalty but unable to keep it out as the spot-kick was powered firmly into the bottom-left corner following a controversial handball decision against Eric Martel. The goalkeeper is now on an 11-match run without a clean sheet, making 23 saves and conceding 21 goals during that span. He will look to bounce back in the next match against Union Berlin on Saturday.
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