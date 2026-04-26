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Marvin Schwabe News: Concedes twice in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Schwabe had one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Schwabe played the full 90 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Leverkusen, getting a hand to Patrik Schick's first-half penalty but unable to keep it out as the spot-kick was powered firmly into the bottom-left corner following a controversial handball decision against Eric Martel. The goalkeeper is now on an 11-match run without a clean sheet, making 23 saves and conceding 21 goals during that span. He will look to bounce back in the next match against Union Berlin on Saturday.

Marvin Schwabe
1. FC Köln
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