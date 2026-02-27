Marvin Schwabe News: Concedes two against Hoffenheim
Schwabe made four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Hoffenheim.
Schwabe had a very active evening against Hoffenheim in what was a competitive match between the two sides. His season has remained challenging, facing 111 shots in 23 league matches while conceding 39 goals, though this outing came against a strong Hoffenheim side currently sitting third in the table. The Koln goalkeeper will next face Augsburg, another mid table opponent, presenting a more even matchup and an opportunity to bounce back defensively.
