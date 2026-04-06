Marvin Schwabe News: Five saves in draw

Schwabe had five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Schwabe was excellent during Sunday's draw. He stopped five of the seven shots he faced and did enough to earn the draw. It was always going to be a tough match against a dangerous Frankfurt attack and it proved to be just that for Schwabe. He will need to continue this sort of form if he wants to earn more points ion a tough back-half schedule.