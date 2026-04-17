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Marvin Schwabe News: Four saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Schwabe allowed a goal while making four saves during Friday's 1-1 draw with St. Pauli.

Schwabe allowed the opening goal of the match in the 69th minute, but held on from there as Koln came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for 10 saves over his last three starts. Koln take on Leverkusen at home next weekend.

Marvin Schwabe
1. FC Köln
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