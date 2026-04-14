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Marvin Schwabe News: One save in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Schwabe recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Werder Bremen.

Schwabe made one save and one clearance Sunday as FC Koln earned a 3-1 road victory over Werder Bremen. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran Koln keeper has made nine saves and eight clearances while conceding nine goals. Schwabe's next challenge is likely to come Friday when FC Koln travel for a showdown with FC St. Pauli.

Marvin Schwabe
1. FC Köln
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