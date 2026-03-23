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Marvin Schwabe News: Poor in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Schwabe recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Monchengladbach. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Schwabe faced three shots and allowed all three of them in during a day to forget. Neither goalkeeper was even passable during Saturday's clash, so a high-scoring draw was all that was left. Schwabe will hope to get right during the international break, after putting this truly awful performance out of his mind.

Marvin Schwabe
1. FC Köln
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