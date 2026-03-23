Marvin Schwabe News: Poor in loss
Schwabe recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Monchengladbach. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.
Schwabe faced three shots and allowed all three of them in during a day to forget. Neither goalkeeper was even passable during Saturday's clash, so a high-scoring draw was all that was left. Schwabe will hope to get right during the international break, after putting this truly awful performance out of his mind.
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