Marvin Schwabe News: Three saves in 2-1 loss
Schwabe registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.
Schwabe has conceded two or more goals in each of the last five matches and has only made three or more saves in two of these five games. He has kept three clean sheets in his 25 games this season, with only one in home games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Schwabe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Schwabe See More