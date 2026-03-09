Marvin Schwabe headshot

Marvin Schwabe News: Three saves in 2-1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Schwabe registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Schwabe has conceded two or more goals in each of the last five matches and has only made three or more saves in two of these five games. He has kept three clean sheets in his 25 games this season, with only one in home games.

Marvin Schwabe
1. FC Köln
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Schwabe See More
