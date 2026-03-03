Marvin Senaya News: Goal in draw

Senaya scored one goal on one shot and had five clearances in Sunday-s 202 draw versus Lorient.

Senaya got Auxerre on the board just one minute into Sunday's game after being held without one in his first 18 appearances on the season. His five clearances were a match high and also extended his streak to three straight games with at least one. The goal contributions are alwas going to be few and far between with Senaya, but his overall play this year has been stellar. The defender now has 61 clearances, 40 tackles and 26 interceptions on the year. He will look to make it two games in a row with a goal on Sunday versus Strasbourg.