Marvin Senaya News: Joins Lausanne on loan

Senaya is joining Lausanne on loan from Strasbourg until the end of the season, his parent club announced.

Senaya developed in the Racing Academy, progressing through all the youth teams before spending successful loan spells at Sochaux and Rodez. He was then promoted to Strasbourg's first team, where he made 49 appearances, scoring twice and providing two assists. Now, he is joining Lausanne in search of more playing time, as he was primarily a bench option this season.