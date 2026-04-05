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Mason Greenwood Injury: Expected back against Metz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Greenwood (thigh) will likely return for next Friday's clash with Metz after being mentioned by manager Habib Beye, who revealed that "Friday, we will surely have the return of Mason", La Minute OM reports.

Greenwood took advantage of the international break to work on his recovery from the injury he picked up on March 22, limiting his absence to one game if he indeed returns for the next game. Although he wasn't at his best over his last few appearances, he's one of the squad's most talented attackers and should return to a starting role as soon as he's fully healthy, threatening Amine Gouiri's and Hamed Traore's playing time. In that case, Greenwood will aim to increase his team-high tally of 15 goals in the current Ligue 1 campaign.

Mason Greenwood
Marseille
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